The second oldest Open in the game tees off at Randpark tomorrow with the full field set to play on both the Bushwillow and Firethorn courses over the first two rounds tomorrow and Friday before those surviving the cut are asked to play Firethorn only in rounds three and four. A total of R17.5million is at stake this week, and Oosthuizen is certainly the bookies’ favourite.
The Open champion from St Andrew’s in 2010 won by a whopping six strokes on a total of 18-under par at the same venue last year - France’s Romain Langasque was runner-up - and he goes into the fourth event of the current European Tour schedule in good form.
Following last year’s triumph at Randpark, Oosthuizen picked up two top-five finishes in the lucrative World Golf Championship events, plus four additional top-fives, which moved him back into the top-20 in the world rankings.
In his most recent start, at the Australian Open in early December, Oosthuizen finished runner-up on 14-under par to hometown hero Matt Jones, who won on 15-under par, by one stroke.