Gary Player’s wife Vivienne dies after battle with cancer

Vivienne was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June last year, and had been making progress in her recovery.

In August last year, Player gave an update on Vivienne’s condition: "After 63 years of marriage, Vivienne and I have been through it all. Her cancer diagnosis was shocking, but thankfully her results at Issels Medical Center have been incredible. Her recovery isn’t over, but she’s well on her way. Thank you to everyone who has shown support," he wrote on Twitter.

The couple married in 1957, and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in January this year.

Childhood sweethearts, Player first asked Vivienne to marry him when he was 15.