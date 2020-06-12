Golf courses in SA given the green light to re-open

JOHANNESBURG - GolfRSA confirmed on Friday that amateur golfers will be allowed to return to playing, after the SA government approved the return of the sport.

Before opening, golf courses will be required to undergo strict hygiene compliance protocols as set out by the SA Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

“GolfRSA and the Golf bodies welcome the efforts of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture that have allowed for the safe return of Golf," GolfRSA said in a statement on Friday.

"The Golf bodies wish to thank the minister, director general and their team of staff for their commitment to helping golf to begin exercise and training for members of a federation, agency, club or body.

"Golf acknowledges and recognises that the safety of human life is of paramount importance. We appreciate the challenge presented to government to ensure an appropriate response to the threats presented by the global coronavirus pandemic. As a result, we sought to ensure compliance with unfolding regulations and directives."