Golf South Africa announces measures in the face of the Covid-19 crisis

JOHANNESBURG – In recognition of the difficult circumstances facing the South African golf industry during the current Covid-19 crisis and country-wide lockdown, GolfRSA has taken measures to reduce costs. GolfRSA has cancelled a number of national events due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Following internal discussions, the staff and service providers of GolfRSA have volunteered to reduce their salaries and service fees from April 1. GolfRSA Chairman of the Board Johann Rupert said: “Our Chief Executive took a voluntary salary reduction before the lockdown was announced. Other golf bodies have since followed his example and we are pleased that the staff have taken it upon themselves to follow suit. “It shows that our team recognises the seriousness of the situation that the nation finds itself in and their willingness to do their part and give back.” In an effort to help affiliated club golfers, GolfRSA will ensure that careful consideration is given to the amount of affiliation fees to be charged in the upcoming year.

Golf RSA has cancelled a number of national events due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Graphic: GolfRSA

South African Golf Association president Naadir Agherdien said: “In these trying times we are actively seeking to offer a beneficial adjustment to affiliation fees for the year ahead. And we will be doing everything in our power to introduce cost reductions and thereby help our members.

“We need to be mindful of the fact that we could see a drop in the number of affiliated golfers due to the economic impact that is already being felt by the country. We will need to see how this expected drop-off impacts our budget before we can make a call on any reductions that we would try to make. But rest assured, we will be doing everything in our power to help our members.”

Sally Greasley, president of Women’s Golf South Africa, commented: “We need to show solidarity with our fellow South Africans and golfers by playing our part during these unprecedented times.

“I am pleased that our staff are actively involved in helping to cut our costs as we navigate our way through these challenging times. Our clubs and golfers are important to us and we will strive to put measures in place to help alleviate the circumstances that we all face.”

GolfRSA will continue to work closely with the other golf bodies within South Africa and will continue to consult with government and review the evolving and changing regulations.

Grant Hepburn, CEO of GolfRSA, concluded: “Our aim has always been to play our role of governance and administration as best we can. At the same time we seek to add value for our affiliates through the growth and development of the game for all ages, the creation and running of tournaments and events of the highest standard and always looking for ways to enhance the playing of golf in South Africa.

“The clubs and golfers are the lifeblood of our industry and we are doing everything we can to make a difference now and to plan for the challenges that lie ahead. “

African News Agency (ANA)