Golfers in 'weird position' with Super League, says Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau isn't ruling out joining Super League Golf if the proposed tour gets up and running, but he isn't willing to be at the front of the line to commit.

The 2020 U.S. Open expressed ambivalence about the Super League concept whilespeaking Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C.

Super League Golf, reportedly backed by Saudi Arabian investors, allegedlyhopes to attract star players such as DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, BrooksKoepka, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth for a series ofmega-money events.

"My agent has been telling me about it, but we don't want to ruffle anyfeathers," DeChambeau said. "We just want to go play golf and I would say givethe fans the best experience they could possibly have.

"If it's with the Super League then it's with the Super League, but I willnever do anything first. I will never be anybody that goes first in somethinglike that. It's got to be the Tour coming together and saying this is betterfor the fan experience."

DeChambeau added, "From my perspective I'm not trying to make anybody mad. I'mnot trying to make anybody side on one side. I just want the best for theplayers and for the fans, and whatever players do in regards to this Tour orwhatnot is going to make my decision.

"I will never commit to anything. From my perspective it's about the playerslooking at it in a different way, and if they want to do that, then OK. If theplayers go, then I'll probably follow suit. But at this point in time, it justdoesn't seem like there's enough players."

The 27-year-old California native acknowledged that the Super Leaguepotentially could damage his status with the existing golf governing bodies.

"The (PGA) Tour has given me an amazing opportunity ... and there's arelationship there that I don't want to hurt," he said. "There's arelationship there that I have with the USGA, the PGA, Augusta and the BritishOpen that we don't want to hurt, and it's a very difficult, weird situation Ithink the players are in.

"Hopefully it can all be resolved so we can just get past it and play golf andI would say enjoy giving the fans the best entertainment possible. ...

"It's a complete distraction. I would say from my perspective, I'd want toknow what way to go and just, let's go, whatever it is. Whatever is best forthe players and for the fans is what I would support."

Reuters