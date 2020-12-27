Greg Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home

Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with Covid-19 symptoms.

The 65-year-old said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after playing in the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week before being admitted to hospital.

"I'm home now after admitting myself to the ER ... with symptoms very suspicious to what I have read about relating to COVID...," Norman said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"I tested negative under the PGA Tour bubble for the tournament and another negative last Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, day four of incubation after being exposed, symptoms raised their ugly head - fever joint and muscle aches, especially in my back, and headaches.