Harrington accidentally unveils Luke Donald as Ryder Cup vice-captain

Europe captain Padraig Harrington let slip that former world number one Luke Donald is one of his vice-captains at this year's Ryder Cup during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

Harrington was on the Sky Sports Golf Show discussing, among other things, whether this year's event would have to be played without fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic when he let the cat out of the bag.

"I'm trying to be prepared as much I can," he said. "I've had phone calls today with (Ryder Cup director) Guy Kinnings and yesterday I talked to Luke, my new... whoa, I possibly said the word, then... one of my vice-captains.

"Is this live? That is not to be announced yet!"

Donald tweeted a clip of the interview, accompanied by the message: "I thought this was supposed to be a secret @padraig_h," prompting a reply from his skipper.