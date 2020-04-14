Historic women’s golf event in Saudi Arabia rescheduled for October

SAUDI ARABIA – The first women’s professional golf event to be staged in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for October 8-11 after it was postponed last month due to the rapid worldwide spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The Saudi Ladies International, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be hosted at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club with a purse of $1 million, and is the first of its kind to be held in the kingdom.

"We have been extremely impressed by Golf Saudi’s commitment to working through the challenges and making this historic event happen," Alexandra Armas, LET CEO, said in a statement on Tuesday.