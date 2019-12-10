MELBOURNE – American golfer Patrick Reed has denied cheating in a tournament last week and hit out at International team players for saying he had, as a little edge entered proceedings on Tuesday ahead of the Presidents Cup.
Reed received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie when he moved sand with his practice swing on Friday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The incident has dominated the run up to the biennial contest, which begins on Thursday.
Cameron Smith was quoted in Australian media as saying Reed had been "cheating the rules" and some of his International team mates said the American had exposed himself to some flak from the crowd through his actions.
Former Masters champion Reed fired back at a news conference on Tuesday, saying "cheat" was inaccurate because he had not seen the sand move and the officials concurred that he inadvertently improved his lie.
"It's not the right word to use," he said. "If you do something unintentionally that breaks the rules, it's not considered cheating...