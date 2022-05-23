It’s almost time for the MPGC’s celebrity Golf Day fundraiser to tee off

Cape Town - Mitchells Plain Golf Club’s (MPGC) inaugural celebrity golf day fundraiser is just days away!
The objective of the event is to raise funds to enable the NPO to functional sustainably, providing a beneficial youth golf development programme to the youth in the area.
Established in 2019 by Sergeant Richard Smith, as a pathway for vulnerable, at-risk youth to escape the lures of social ills such as crime, gangsterism, violence and substance abuse, MPGC has grown from less than ten members three years ago, to nearly 50 members today.
“While there is no golf course in Mitchells Plain, we enjoy a strategic partnership with Rondebosch Golf Club that provides weekly group coaching sessions with their resident coaches, as well as the opportunity for our members to play the course at a nominal fee.”, explains MPGC Co-Chairman Jehad Kasu.
“We are excited to have the selfless support of sports heroes such as JP Duminy, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander and Scarra Ntubeni whom we grew up idolising, helping our kids understand that they too can achieve big goals through hard work and perseverance”, said Kasu.
"IOL is very excited to be part of the inaugural MPGC Celebrity Golf Day. IOL is committed to building a more inclusive South Africa and partnering with MPGC is a key step to achieving this goal. Giving our previously disadvantaged children access to the sport of golf and the industry around it is a noble ambition and IOL could not be prouder of helping play a small part in this. I'm looking forward to teeing off with some of my sporting heroes and future golfing greats on Sunday," says Lance Witten, IOL Editor-in-Chief.
The sold-out event takes place on 29 May at the prestigious and picturesque Erinvale Golf Estate in Somerset West and will be delayed broadcast on SABC Sport, while GHFM will broadcast Live from the event on the day with Garth B and Chad Saaiman.
The public is encouraged to visit on the day to spectate, especially those who never thought of trying the sport before.
For more information about activation opportunities or other ways to support MPGC, contact Jehad on 0723654037; [email protected] or visit www.mpgc.org.za for insights.
IOL Sport