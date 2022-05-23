It’s almost time for the MPGC’s celebrity Golf Day fundraiser to tee off

The objective of the event is to raise funds to enable the NPO to functional sustainably, providing a beneficial youth golf development programme to the youth in the area.

Established in 2019 by Sergeant Richard Smith, as a pathway for vulnerable, at-risk youth to escape the lures of social ills such as crime, gangsterism, violence and substance abuse, MPGC has grown from less than ten members three years ago, to nearly 50 members today.

“While there is no golf course in Mitchells Plain, we enjoy a strategic partnership with Rondebosch Golf Club that provides weekly group coaching sessions with their resident coaches, as well as the opportunity for our members to play the course at a nominal fee.”, explains MPGC Co-Chairman Jehad Kasu.

“We are excited to have the selfless support of sports heroes such as JP Duminy, Herschelle Gibbs, Vernon Philander and Scarra Ntubeni whom we grew up idolising, helping our kids understand that they too can achieve big goals through hard work and perseverance”, said Kasu.