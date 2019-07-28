EVIAN-LES-BAINS – Ko Jin-young won the Evian Championship by two strokes in France on Sunday, cementing her reputation as a player for the big occasions.
South Korean Ko seized control with a 15-foot birdie at the penultimate hole and parred the last for a four-under-par 67 at the Evian Resort in Evian-les-Bains.
She finished at 15-under 269 for her second major victory of the year, after the ANA Inspiration in April.
Fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (73), China's Shanshan Feng (68) and American Jennifer Kupcho (66) tied for second on 13-under.
The 24-year-old Ko started the final round four shots behind Kim, whose hopes disappeared with a triple-bogey at the par-three 14th, where her ball plugged in a greenside bunker.
Welcome to the #EvianChamp family Jin Young Ko, winner of The Evian Championship 2019 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/N4ppWYORle— Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) July 28, 2019
It was Ko's fifth LPGA Tour victory in less than two years.
Evian Championship results
-15: Ko
-13: Kupcho, Feng, Kim
-11: A Jutanugarn
-10: M Jutanugarn, S Park
-9: Khang, I Park
-8: Ciganda