South Korea's Ko Jin-young poses for photographers with the trophy after winning the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France on Sunday. Ko won the championship by two shots with score of -15. Photo: Laurent Cipriani/AP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS – Ko Jin-young won the Evian Championship by two strokes in France on Sunday, cementing her reputation as a player for the big occasions. South Korean Ko seized control with a 15-foot birdie at the penultimate hole and parred the last for a four-under-par 67 at the Evian Resort in Evian-les-Bains.

She finished at 15-under 269 for her second major victory of the year, after the ANA Inspiration in April.

Fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (73), China's Shanshan Feng (68) and American Jennifer Kupcho (66) tied for second on 13-under.

The 24-year-old Ko started the final round four shots behind Kim, whose hopes disappeared with a triple-bogey at the par-three 14th, where her ball plugged in a greenside bunker.

Welcome to the #EvianChamp family Jin Young Ko, winner of The Evian Championship 2019 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/N4ppWYORle — Evian Championship (@EvianChamp) July 28, 2019

It was Ko's fifth LPGA Tour victory in less than two years.

Evian Championship results

-15: Ko

-13: Kupcho, Feng, Kim

-11: A Jutanugarn

-10: M Jutanugarn, S Park

-9: Khang, I Park

-8: Ciganda

Reuters