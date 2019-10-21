Leopard Creek all set to close the curtain on the SA golf year. Photo: @LeopardCreekCC via Twitter

MALELANE – Leopard Creek Country Club will host the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship from November 28 to December 1, a tournament which is co-sanctioned by both the Sunshine Tour and European Tour. It will make for a thrilling finale to the South African golf year as it follows the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player as the final event played on South African fairways in 2019. In addition, the tournament also tees off the European Tour’s new 2020 season.

Since 2000, the Alfred Dunhill Championship has occupied a premier place in world golf and a list of past champions includes Major winners and former world number ones in Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els.

Schwartzel holds the record for the most Alfred Dunhill Championship titles (four), while fellow South African Branden Grace remains the only player to have won both SA event and its partner tournament, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

American David Lipsky won the 2018 tournament by two strokes on his debut, thereby claiming his second European Tour title.