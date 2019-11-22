France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Friday, while Race to Dubai contenders Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm remain in the hunt heading into the weekend.
Lorenzo-Vera, who shook off the effects of a lung infection to open up a one-shot advantage on Thursday, dropped two shots in the final four holes of the second round but still managed to set a clubhouse target at 12-under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
England's Fleetwood, who won the Nedbank Golf Challenge last weekend to step up his pursuit of the season-ending European number one crown, sank seven birdies in a round of 68 to claim a share of the second spot.
"It's just a classic case of trying to stay in the moment and take each shot as it comes," said Fleetwood, bidding for his second Race to Dubai title in three years.
"There's a lot going on over the weekend, there's a lot of different scenarios and players in the mix.