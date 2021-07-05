Louis Oosthuizen still SA’s top-ranked golfer
Share this article:
JOHANNESBURG – It was a quiet week on the Official World Golf Ranking list for the top 10 South Africans as Louis Oosthuizen remained the country’s top golfer in 13th place, unchanged from last week.
In fact, the top four South Africans all stayed in their previous week’s positions, with Garrick Higgo (39), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (47) and Branden Grace (61) making up the numbers in those positions.
The fifth-placed South African remained Daniel van Tonder, who dropped five places to 82nd after missing the cut in the European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.
Charl Schwartzel moved up two places on the South African top 10, even though he dropped two spots on the world ranking list, with Dean Burmester and Brandon Stone both slipping after missing the cut in Ireland.
South Africa’s top 10:
1. Louis Oosthuizen 13 (unchanged)
2. Garrick Higgo 39 (unchanged)
3. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 (unchanged)
4. Branden Grace 61 (unchanged)
5. Daniel van Tonder 82 (down 5)
6. Erik van Rooyen 93 (down 4)
7. Dylan Frittelli 94 (down 4)
8. Charl Schwartzel 96 (down 2)
9. Dean Burmester 97 (down 4)
10. Brandon Stone 99 (down 7)
SA Tour Golf
REGISTER A HOLLYWOOD BETS ACCOUNT HERE AND GET A R25 SIGN UP BONUS