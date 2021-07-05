Louis Oosthuizen still SA’s top-ranked golfer

JOHANNESBURG – It was a quiet week on the Official World Golf Ranking list for the top 10 South Africans as Louis Oosthuizen remained the country’s top golfer in 13th place, unchanged from last week.

In fact, the top four South Africans all stayed in their previous week’s positions, with Garrick Higgo (39), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (47) and Branden Grace (61) making up the numbers in those positions.