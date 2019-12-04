ALBANY/BAHAMAS - Rickie Fowler said on Tuesday he has enjoyed his time away from golf but is ready to get back to competition at this week's Hero World Challenge and the Presidents Cup later this month.
The 30-year-old American has not played since the Tour Championship in August, taking a break before getting married in early October. He was due to return at last month's Mayakoba Classic but had to withdraw due to illness.
Initially overlooked by Tiger Woods for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, Fowler was drafted in to replace Brooks Koepka after the world number one pulled out with a knee injury.
Fowler said he was thrilled to compete in his third Presidents Cup, which will pit the United States against an International Team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club from Dec. 12-15.
"This week is big for me, just getting some tournament rounds under my belt and getting back into the swing of things," he told reporters ahead of the start of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Wednesday.