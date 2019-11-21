Louis Oosthuizen led the South African charge with a two-under 70 in the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

JOHANNESBURG – Louis Oosthuizen led the South African charge with a two-under 70 in the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday. The 2010 Open champion was in a tie for 14th at the season-ending European Tour event, seven behind Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera who led on nine-under 63. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was second on his own with an eight-under 64.

Oosthuizen began his round with an opening nine of three-over 39 which included a bogey and a double bogey. A birdie at the par four 10th steadied the ship, before four gains in a row starting at the par five 14th.

One shot behind Oosthuizen on one-under 71 were a group of three South Africans in Richard Sterne, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen. The trio were in a share of 21st.

Justin Harding settled for an opening one-over effort of 73 to occupy 33rd position.