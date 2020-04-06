2020 Open Championship cancelled due to coronavirus

LONDON - The 149th Open Championship scheduled for Royal St George's from July 16-19 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, golf's governing body the R&A announced on Monday.

"The R&A has decided to cancel The Open in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic," it said in a statement. "The Championship will next be played at Royal St George's in 2021."

The Open was last held on the course in Kent on England's south-east coast in 2011 when Darren Clarke claimed victory.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said the decision had been made with a "heavy heart".

"We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but this pandemic is severely affecting the UK and we have to act responsibly," he said.