No trophies for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson after missing Open cut

St Andrews - Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who between them have won 21 majors, including four Claret Jugs, will not be adding to their trophy haul after two of golf's most decorated players failed to make the cut at The Open on Friday.

Woods, the winner of three Opens including two on the Old Course, failed to make it to the weekend for the first time at St Andrews after a second round 75 left him nine-over and out of sight of the cut set at even par.

It marked the first time in three events since returning from a 2021 car crash that nearly cost the 15-times major winner his right leg that Woods failed to make the cut.

Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 15, 2022

Mickelson, who signed a lucrative deal to join the rebel LIV Golf Invitational Series, saw his hopes of reaching the weekend disappear with a disastrous second round back nine scarred by three bogeys and double-bogey that left the six-time major winner on five-over after signing for a 75.