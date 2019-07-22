PORTRUSH – Louis Oosthuizen and Erik van Rooyen were the best of the South African contingent at The Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Sunday, finishing in 20th place on one-under par, 14 shots behind runaway Irish winner Shane Lowry. However, despite their lowly 20th place finish at Royal Portrush, both South Africans picked up 8 1121 Euros (R1 269 706).

Other South African finishers

Next best were Ernie Els and Dylan Frittelli, whose 32nd place on one-over earned them 49 976 Euros (R782 092).

Then came Justin Harding in 41st position on two-over with 32 790 Euros (R 513 092), followed by Branden Grace in 51st spot on three-over and 21 146 Euros (R393 396).

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen walks along the 1st hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Super

African News Agency (ANA)