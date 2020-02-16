ADELAIDE – South Korean Park In-bee boosted her chances of being eligible to defend her Olympic title when she notched a three-shot victory at the Women's Australian Open on Sunday.
After starting the final round with a three-shot cushion, Park remained clear despite not exactly setting Royal Adelaide on fire in shooting one-over-par 74.
She finished at 14-under 278, while American Amy Olson carded 70 to claim second place on 11-under.
In recording her 20th victory on the LPGA Tour, Park also picked up a healthy dose of valuable world ranking points.
So dominant are South Korea's women golfers that making the nation's team for Tokyo 2020 is one of the toughest Olympic challenges in any sport.