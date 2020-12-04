Pepler claims first Big Easy Tour Road title

JOHANNESBURG – Gerhard Pepler showed some nerves of steel in the final round of the Big Easy Tour Road To #4 at Centurion Country Club, with a score of 69, which earned him his breakthrough victory and his first as a professional on Friday.

Rounds of 66, 68 and 69 were enough to propel Pepler to a 13-under-par 203 total and a one-shot victory over the pair of Werner Deyzel who signed for a perfect 66, and Reinhardt Blaauw who was co-leader coming into the final round.

“There is no feeling like this one, there are no words to describe it,” he said after his impressive win, “It was quite difficult to keep the nerves under control on the back nine, luckily my girlfriend, who was on the bag, did a fantastic job at keeping me calm and in the moment. This win means a lot to me because it is my first year as a pro. It definitely shows me that I can contend with the guys up there.”

Despite signing for a good score to win his first title, Pepler was critical of himself for wasting a few opportunities. He made birdie on the second hole, dropped on the fourth, and bounced back with another birdie on the fifth for a front nine of 35.

Two more birdies coming home – one on the par-five 12th and the other on the last hole – sealed a nerve-wracking final round.