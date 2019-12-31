A look at this week's golf tournaments around the world









Randpark Golf Club hosts the 2020 SA Open next week. Photo: @RandparkGolf on twitter PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Site: Kapalua, Hawaii. Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73. Purse: $6.7 million. Winner's share: $1,340,000.

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

FedEx Cup leader: Brendon Todd.

Last tournament: Tyler Duncan won the RSM Classic.

Notes: The field is for PGA Tour winners during 2019, the only tournament where winning is the only way to get in .

The field features 34 of the 42 winners, with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland the only major winner. Masters champion Tiger Woods, PGA champion Brooks Koepka (injury) and British Open champion Shane Lowry are not playing. Neither is FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy.

Woods, who has won the tournament twice and has never finished out of the top 10, has not played since 2005.

Phil Mickelson has not played since 2001.

The field features 15 players who won for the first time last year: Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are each playing for the fifth straight year, tied for longest active streak.

Next week: Sony Open.

European Tour

Last tournament: Adam Scott won the Australian PGA Championship.

Next week: South African Open on January 9-12.

Race to Dubai leader: Pablo Larrazabal.

