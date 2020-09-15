’Athletic’ Dustin Johnson takes PGA Tour Player of the Year honours

NEW YORK - After three tournament wins and a FedExCup title, Dustin Johnson added more hardware to his trophy case on Monday when he was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time.

Johnson missed the start of the season while recovering from a knee injury and also had to sit out the Covid-19 shutdown like everyone else. But he then had a blazing end to the campaign with two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four starts that pushed him back to the top of the world rankings.

Victories at the Northern Trust and Tour Championships earned the 36-year-old American a first FedExCup title and the $15 million payday that goes along with the trophy.

His other win came at the Travelers Championship.

The Player of Year is voted on by PGA Tour members who played in at least 10 events during the 2019-20 season.