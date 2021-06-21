Branden Grace gets back inside world’s top 100

While Louis Oosthuizen’s rise to 12th from 18th as a result of his runner-up finish behind Jon Rahm was significant as he edged closer to the top 10 which seems to be where he belongs, Grace climbed 11 places from his 71st at the start of last week. That’s also 66 places higher than he started the year, and a move back towards his career-high ranking of 10th achieved in 2016 after the PGA Championship.

JOHANNESBURG – Branden Grace got himself back inside the world’s top 100 on the weekend as his share of seventh in the US Open Championship took him to 60th on the latest list from the Official World Golf Ranking.

Charl Schwartzel was the other big climber amongst South Africans as his top-20 finish in the US Open took him inside the top 10 South African and inside the world’s top 100 as he rose 17 places to 93rd.

Schwartzel’s rise brings the number of South Africans in the world’s top 100 back to 10, as the players who didn’t play in the US Open – Daniel van Tonder, Brandon Stone and Dean Burmester – were largely in the same positions as they were last week.

Garrick Higgo remains South Africa’s second-best player after Oosthuizen on the world rankings, climbing one to 38th in a statistical anomaly, despite missing the cut at the US Open. With the Olympic deadline falling today, it seems likely that Higgo will go to Tokyo to represent South Africa. Oosthuizen turned down the opportunity to go to the games in Rio in 2016, and if he does so again, then Christiaan Bezuidenhout in 46th appears his probable replacement.