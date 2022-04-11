Charl Schwartzel completes comeback of his own at The Masters

Centurion - While much of the golf world was focussed on the comeback of Tiger Woods, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel also made a significant return to the majors with a share of 10th at The Masters at Augusta on Sunday. While the 37-year-old Schwartzel was not returning from injury like Woods, he has missed his last six cuts in a row and was not expected to even make the cut. Instead, even a disappointing weekend with rounds of 73 and 74, Schwartzel still managed a place inside the top-10 and was the highest-placed SA player in the year’s first major.

In fact, after 36 holes Schwartzel was tied for second on three-under and five behind the lead set by American Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler would go on to win on 10-under, three ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in second. Ireland’s Shane Lowry was third on five-under. "Overall it was probably the best week I've had this year, so that's a good sign,” said Schwartzel. ALSO READ: A sense of deja vu for Charl Schwartzel at The Masters

“Mentally I was in a good space, and the swing felt really good. Even through the struggles today, it wasn't horrible. This golf course is unforgiving. “Then consequently I had a lot of par putts from, say, six feet, and I was just putting badly. I didn't make any of them. Top-10, beginning of the week the way I've been playing, I probably would have taken it. Schwartzel had moved to six-under overall after 10 holes in the third round with an eagle at the par four 10th, and at that stage was just three behind Scheffler. To finish the tournament on even par and play the final 26 holes in six-over was still somewhat disappointing for Schwartzel.

He moves to solo second at -6. pic.twitter.com/kBiksfECuO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2022 “It feels a little sour from where I was yesterday. I was up there, but [these are] good signs.”

The memories of his 2011 victory at The Masters would surely have helped Schwartzel on some level, he hinted, to put his game together around the hallowed layout. “Every time I arrive here, that first drive down Magnolia, there's very good memories. Even now looking out over the special place, for me 2011 was a dream come true and life-changing experience, and I was very blessed to have achieved that. Augusta will always be special.” Schwartzel’s top finish also prompted a rise of 38 places to 131st in the world rankings. As a former world number six, the signs are there that Schwartzel may just continue to improve and regain a place in the top echelons on men’s golf once more.

