Confident Keegan Bradley rolls to the lead in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - American Keegan Bradley confidently sat atop the leaderboard after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday, carding a seven-under par 65 for a two-stroke lead.

The 2011 PGA Championship winner said he felt right at home in Jackson, Mississippi, where he's had just one bogey through 36 holes, with fellow Americans J.T. Poston (67) and Charley Hoffman (69) tied for second at 11-under par through the first two days.

"It felt like I was home playing with my buddies. I felt just so comfortable over every shot, and this course really fits what I'm doing with my game," said Bradley, a native of Vermont who missed the cut at the Safeway Open and US Open last month.

The 34-year-old, who won the 2018 BMW Championship, opened the round with three straight birdies before committing his only error of the tournament, a bogey on 10. With a pristine putting game on display, he closed out the round with four birdies on the back nine.

"I've been working hard on everything really but especially the putting. Sometimes things just click into place, and you never know when it's going to happen," he said. "Things are clicking right now, and I love the course and everything about it."