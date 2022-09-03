Danny Willett among six to get full PGA status after LIV defections

Miami — England's Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, was among six players who received fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season after new defections to the LIV Golf Series. The PGA suspended six players on Friday who teed off in their first LIV Golf event at Boston, issuing indefinite bans to British Open champion and world number two, Cameron Smith of Australia and five others.

Those banishments opened six spots at the bottom of the top 125 on the eligibility list for next season, which begins in two weeks at Napa, California. Moving into the final six PGA fully eligible spots from 120-125 were, in order, England's Matt Wallace, Americans Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman, Willett and Kelly Kraft. The change in status for those who had originally missed out narrowly also ensures the six players will have berths in next year's PGA Tour Players Championship.