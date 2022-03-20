Davis Riley scorches into Valspar lead with 62

Miami - Davis Riley fired a nine-under-par 62, his best US PGA round by three strokes, to seize a two-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship. The 25-year-old American rookie, whose only top-10 tour finish was a share of seventh at Bermuda last October, stood on 18-under 195 through 54 holes at Innisbrook's Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

World number 399 Riley, who needed only 20 putts, had a spectacular bogey-free round highlighted by holing out a 69-foot bunker shot at the par-4 ninth. "I was excited for that one to go in," Riley said. "I got off to a really good start. I felt like I had some momentum. It was a great day." ALSO READ: Shaun Norris in command at Steyn City Championship

American Matthew NeSmith, the 36-hole leader, made bogeys at 16 and 17 to stumble back into second on 197 with defending champion Sam Burns and fellow American Justin Thomas on 198 and Canada's Adam Hadwin fifth on 200. Riley shattered the tournament's old 54-hole record of 199, set by South Korean K.J. Choi in 2002 and matched by Hadwin in 2017 and Burns and Keegan Bradley last year. "It was one of those days where you are in the groove. I was so zoned in, I couldn't have told you where I was (on the leaderboard)," Riley said.

"I've been trying to keep good perspective. For me, it's kind of stay in the moment and keep my feet where they are." Riley opened with back-to-back birdies from seven and 21 feet, had another back-to-back set at the sixth and seventh from five and 10 feet and closed out the front nine with his bunker birdie blast. Riley sank 11-foot birdie putts at the par-5 11th and par-3 13th, a six-foot birdie putt at the par-5 14th and a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th.

NINTH birdie of the day.



TOUR rookie @DavisRiley68 is thriving in this environment.

"It's nice to play with a good buddy like Justin," Riley said. "It was fun playing off each other all day." Thomas and Burns will form a formidable penultimate pairing. "Solid day. Put myself in good position for tomorrow," Thomas said. "All you want is a good chance down the last five or six holes."

Burns, who opened eagle-birdie and holed a 35-foot birdie putt at 16, fired a second straight 67 after opening Thursday with a 64. "Overall a solid day," Burns said. "I was happy with the way I finished the day out." - NeSmith stumbles late -

World number 279 NeSmith, who grabbed the 36-hole lead by matching the course record with a 61 on Friday, has never finished better than a shared sixth at Puerto Rico. But his best prior 54-hole PGA showing was a share of eighth. "The goal today was to finish 18 holes and we finished 18 holes," NeSmith said. "I struggled here and there but overall I played well."

First 45 holes: 0 bogeys

Last 4 holes: 2 bogeys



Matthew NeSmith goes from two clear to co-leader.