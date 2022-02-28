Dylan Frittelli finishes 16th at Honda Classic, Ernie Els shoots 64 to finish top-20 on Champions Tour

Johannesburg - South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli finished in a tie for 16th at the Honda Classic at the Champions Course in Florida, on Sunday. Frittelli closed with a final round two-over 72 to end on level par for the week. Austrian Sepp Straka triumphed on 10-under, one ahead of Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

The 31-year-old Frittelli began the day in seventh position, but a four-over front nine ended any hopes he would have held of a top finish. Two birdies on 11 and 12 were then offset by bogeys on 13 and 15 as it looked like Frittelli would have to settle for an over-par final round. ALSO READ: Phil Mickelson dropped as host of PGA Tour event as fallout continues

It set the stage for the highlight of his day, as he holed his greenside bunker shot from 27 metres for eagle at the par five 18th. Frittelli’s finish inside the top-20 also ensured prize money of R1.6m. Walk-off eagle. 👏@Dylan_Frittelli buries it from the bunker. pic.twitter.com/FVVawKBB67 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 27, 2022

A shot behind Frittelli was Christiaan Bezuidenhout on one-over for the week courtesy of a final round four-under 66 - which also tied the low score of the day. For his efforts, Bezuidenhout ended in a share of 25th as he pocketed R965 279. Louis Oosthuizen, meanwhile, shot a final round level par 70 to end in 30th position on two-over for the week. The last of the SA players to make the cut was Garrick Higgo who was down in 66th place on seven-over for the week, after a two-over 72 to close his tournament.