'Emotional' Bryson DeChambeau overpowers Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT - Bryson DeChambeau shot a 7-under 65 at Detroit Golf Club, birdieing four of the first seven holes and closing with three straight, to win the won the Rocket Mortgage Classic . The 26-year-old finished at a career-best 23-under 265 ahead of fellow countrymen Matthew Wolff (268) and Kevin Kisner (270). It was the sixth tournament win on the PGA Tour for DeChambeau, who has gained considerable muscle mass over the past few weeks and increased his teeing distances as a result. “This is a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different," the 26-year-old DeChambeau said. “I changed my body, changed my mindset in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf. And, it’s pretty amazing to see that. I hope it’s an inspiration to a lot of people."

Bryson DeChambeau has gained considerable muscle mass over the past few weeks and increased his teeing distances as a result. Picture: Carlos Osorio/AP

Wolff (71) was second. He started the day with a three-shot lead and hurt his chances with five bogeys over his first 10 holes. Kevin Kisner (66) finished another stroke back as part of a relatively weak field that continued to trend of exceptional play since the PGA Tour restarted.

“The level of play on tour in these first four weeks has been incredible, cuts at 4 and 5 under every week," Kisner said.

With a strong finish, DeChambeau removed all doubt that he would win the second Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He made a 30-foot birdie putt at No 16, which he said was his shot of the day. He also had a short putt for birdie on the next hole. And finally, he uncorked a 367-yard drive to set up another short putt at 18.

DeChambeau came into the week with six straight top-eight finishes and was the only player with top 10s in the first three events after the restart from the coronavirus pandemic. He won for the first time since the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2018.

Kevin Kisner says Bryson DeChambeau has too much time on his hands. Picture: Carlos Osorio/AP

“He understands what is the key to gaining the biggest advantage and that’s distance, and mega distance,” Kisner said. “He just has too much time on his hands. He needs to start getting married and having kids and feel like the rest of us."

DeChambeau’s power was on full display in the Motor City with drives that went 351 yards on average after looking like he might swing out of his spikes.

When DeChambeau was on the tee box at the 399-yard, par-4 13th, he waited for the next group to leave the green before hitting his drive so that he didn't hit any fellow competitors.

“No, I've never done that," he acknowledged. “I really could have gotten there."

Bryson DeChambeau overpowered the golf course with his distance off the tee. Picture: Carlos Osorio/AP





His drive on the 621-yard, par-5 fourth went way left and landed in greenside rough on an adjacent hole. He cleared towering trees and landed just short of the green, sending his approach 276 yards and he two-putted from 37 feet.

“That was probably my second best moment of the day," DeChambeau said. “I got really quite honestly pretty lucky being able to get over these trees and let it land and roll onto the front edge of the green."

AP