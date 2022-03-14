Erik van Rooyen and Louis Oosthuizen in contention at Players Championship

Johannesburg - Erik van Rooyen and Louis Oosthuizen will fancy their chances in what is set to be a marathon final day at the Players Championship at the TPC at Sawgrass on Monday. Van Rooyen is five-under, while Oosthuizen is four-under with India’s Anirban Lahiri leading on nine-under. The weather affected event could not be concluded as scheduled on Sunday, with players still needing to complete their third and fourth rounds.

Van Rooyen has played nine holes in his third round, while Oosthuizen is through 12. Lahiri, meanwhile, has played 11 holes in his third round. It means Van Rooyen will play 27 holes on Monday, weather permitting, and Oosthuizen will have 25 holes left. ALSO READ: Anirban Lahiri leads as The Players Championship halted mid-third round

Van Rooyen, so far, has enjoyed a favourable draw at the tournament in which extreme wind conditions have made scoring difficult. Van Rooyen said: “Yesterday we played one hole, was off at 6.05am, I think, and I was here early at 10 in the morning doing a bit of putting and seeing the guys battle it out. “You feel for them because it could have just as easily been me on that side. I think if you look at the leaderboard, most of the guys up there will be on my draw.”

The shot. The celebration. The stache.



Now in his second season on the PGA Tour, the 32-year-old Van Rooyen said he is feeling much more comfortable with his game.

“I think the feeling was vastly different a year ago, all new golf courses, trying to find my feet out here, and not playing well compared to everything at my feet this year. “I feel like I'm playing really well this year. I had two good finishes in the Middle East on the European Tour. I haven't quite scored well enough out here yet, but I'm finding my way.” Branden Grace is the next best South African on one-under, with three holes left in his third round.