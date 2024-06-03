Ernie Els wins Principal Charity Classic on Champions Tour

South Africa’s Ernie Els claimed a two-stroke victory in the Principal Charity Classic on the PGA Champions Tour on Sunday. It was the fourth Champions Tour victory for Els, who closed with a seven-under 65 to finish on 21-under for the week. Canada’s Stephen Ames was second on 19-under, with the trio of David Duval, Rod Pampling and Bernhard Langer tied for third on 17-under.

Els and Ames were tied for the lead after the second round, but as the Big Easy compiled five birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free final day he was able to edge out his opponent. It was Els’ first win on the Champions Tour since March last year.

The winning moment 🏆@TheBig_Easy breaks the @PCCTourney tournament scoring record at 21-under! pic.twitter.com/c2zwTFQBtf — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 2, 2024 ‘Very special’ “It’s very special,” Els said. “You know, I haven’t won for a while. I’ve had quite a few chances, but it gets tougher when you don’t get it over the line. So today was very, very competitive. A lot of players, a lot of great players. I just took my chance when it came.”