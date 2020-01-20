Fichardt beat Chile’s Matias Calderon with a birdie on the third play-off hole after both finished regulation play tied for the lead on 20-under par at the Eye of Africa Signature Golf Estate.
“I have always wanted to win the Eye of Africa PGA Championship, and the way I won it was very special. To win in a play-off is always awesome, and then hitting a driver and five iron and making a good putt for birdie was very satisfying,” said Fichardt.
Fichardt now owns a place on a trophy that includes some of the biggest names in South African golf. And the Sunshine Tour made its own bit of history at it live streamed the final round for the first time.
Fichardt went into the final round tied for the lead with Jacques Kruyswijk on 16-under, and Calderon four shots adrift of them.