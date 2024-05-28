Garrick Higgo and Erik van Rooyen looking for strong showings at Canadian Open

South Africans Garrick Higgo and Erik van Rooyen will be looking for a couple of top finishes for different reasons at the Canadian Open, PGA Tour event, starting on Thursday. The two SA players have had contrasting seasons to date, as Van Rooyen is ranked 65th in the world while Higgo has dropped to 204th. While Van Rooyen has improved his world ranking 22 spots this year, Higgo has slipped 27 positions.

Van Rooyen finished in a tie for second at the Cognizant Classic at the beginning of March, while Higgo’s best finish also came in the same event as he ended in a share of 16th. The 34-year-old Van Rooyen also finished as the top South African at The Masters at Augusta in April when he settled for 55th place.

Golf shot from the dirt 👏



Garrick Higgo made this look easy. pic.twitter.com/z3nyZjYT2U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 25, 2024 Stop the slide The former world number 38 Higgo, has also missed four cuts in a row. The 25-year-old left-hander will be hoping to find something this week to arrest his slide in the rankings.