Golf world plunged into a frenzy as Tiger Woods seen practising at Augusta ahead of Masters

Augusta - Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round, multiple outlets reported.
Woods, who hasn't played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week.
Numerous internet sleuths tracked the five-time Masters champion's private jet from an airport near his home in Florida to Augusta, and a source told Sports Illustrated that Woods was golfing with his son, Charlie.
Last week, Woods' name appeared in the field for the April 7-10 Masters on the golf tournament's official website.
Woods, 46, hasn't played a round on the PGA Tour since the coronavirus-delayed2020 Masters, which was played in November of that year.
The 15-time major champion underwent multiple surgeries on his right leg following a single-car accident near Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.
Who cares about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. TIGER WOODS ✨MIGHT✨ BE PLAYING IN THE MASTERS— Hailey Rae Ostrom (@HaileyOstrom) March 28, 2022
Woods has said that he intends to return to the PGA Tour, however he has declined to provide a specific timetable.
"You'll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don't know when," Woods told CBS' Jim Nantz at the Genesis Invitational last month. "I'd love to tell you that I'll be playing next week, but I don't know when.
I have no idea if Tiger Woods will play the Masters or not but I will say this. Chatter has reached a fever pitch that he is making a serious effort to do so. Just imagine if that man is announced on the first tee in less than 2 weeks.— Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) March 27, 2022
"Fore please, Tiger Woods now driving..."
"It's frustrating in that sense, because I've been down this road before with my back when I didn't know when I was going to come back. It's hard, because it's hard not to have goals out there -- you know, 'I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally.' I don't have any of those dates in my head. I don't know yet."
If you're wondering about who still moves the needle in golf, Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world a few days ago and didn't trend on Twitter, while Tiger Woods took a plane ride today and has been trending all morning.— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 29, 2022
