Golfer Nick Watney first coronavirus infection since PGA Tour return

BERLIN - The PGA Tour has registered its first coronavirus case since golf returned from suspension with the US player Nick Watney testing positive. Watney, 39, had his positive test revealed on Friday, before the second day of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina, the second tournament held since the resumption of play. After the positive test Watney withdrew from the competition and must now self-isolate for at least 10 days, according to the PGA Tour health protocol. Golf only resumed last week in the United States after a break of around three months due to the global pandemic. The five-time Tour winner Watney travelled privately to the event and test negative on arrival. After feeling symptoms he consulted a doctor and then tested positive.

Watney played Thursday's first round with compatriots Vaughn Taylor and Luke List, who have not withdrawn from the tournament.

"A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

"For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the Tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."

American Webb Simpson leads at the half-way stage on 12-under par with Bryson DeChambeau one back. German veteran Bernhard Langer also made the cut at the 7.1-million-dollar event after a second day 67 followed his opening 69 on the par 70 course.

dpa