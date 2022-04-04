JJ Spaun punches late Masters ticket as SA’s Dylan Frittelli fades at Texas Open

Los Angeles - JJ Spaun punched his ticket to the Masters after firing a three-under-par to claim the first victory of his career at the Texas Open on Sunday. The journeyman world number 242 from Los Angeles recovered from a disastrous double-bogey opening hole to card five birdies and 12 pars to finish on 13-under for the tournament at San Antonio.

Australia's Matt Jones, who finished with a six-under-par 66, and Matt Kuchar (69) finished two off the lead tied for second on 11-under. Canada's Adam Hadwin, Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III and overnight co-leader Beau Hossler were a further shot back on 10-under. The first tournament PGA Tour victory of Spaun's career means he will now claim the last available spot at next week's Masters in Augusta – the first time he has played in the iconic tournament.

Spaun's entry at Augusta will be only the third time ever he has played in a major, following a 35th place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship and a missed cut at last year's US Open. "To be here and finally get a win - it's everything you dream of," said Spaun, whose win came in his 147th start. "It's incredible. I'm speechless." Spaun's final round 69 was good enough to see him edge clear of a crowded leaderboard.

Spaun had been part of a four-way tie for the lead after Saturday's third round alongside Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, and South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli. However Spaun's co-leaders were all unable to mount a challenge. Spaun's short game around the green provided the momentum for his final round rally after his opening double-bogey.

He bagged a birdie on the eighth after chipping to within inches of the cup, and then followed that up with a chipped birdie on the ninth which carried 50 feet and into the hole. Newly minted TOUR winner @JJSpaun meets with the media @ValeroTxOpen 🎤 https://t.co/0jgB2XHY1d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 3, 2022

A superb tee shot on the par-three 11th left him with a four-footer for birdie and then another birdie on the 14th – playing out of a bunker before draining a nine-footer to go to three under. From there Braun played it safe down the stretch, nervelessly making a string of tricky par putts to close out the round without dropping a shot. Spaun is the first player to win a PGA Tour event after double-bogeying the first hole of a final round since Tiger Woods won the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

"Honestly it didn't bother me as much you would think," Spaun said of his opening double-bogey.

"If anything it calmed me down. I knew there was still a lot of golf and that I'd rather double-bogey the first hole then the last hole." Spaun is now looking forward to a Masters debut in Augusta this week. "It's something you dream of as a kid, playing the Masters," Spaun said.