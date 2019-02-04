Rickie Fowler in action during the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Photo: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS - Dustin Johnson closed the gap on world number one Justin Rose and second-ranked Brooks Koepka on Monday after his win in Saudi Arabia, while Rickie Fowler returned to the top 10. The former US Open champion edged out Li Haotong by two shots to claim the inaugural Saudi International title and boost his hopes of extending his career tally of 81 weeks at the top of the world rankings.

Rose missed the cut in Saudi Arabia, the week after winning at Torrey Pines.

Fowler jumped six places to eighth after a dramatic victory at the Phoenix Open, the highest-attended event in golf, recovering from a triple-bogey on the 11th hole to win by two strokes.

Matt Kuchar's tied-fourth finish was enough to see him move back into the top 20, dislodging three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the process.

Dustin Johnson tees off during the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

World top 20

1. Justin Rose (ENG) 9.93 average pts

2. Brooks Koepka (USA) 8.87

3. Dustin Johnson (USA) 8.78

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.11

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.80

6. Jon Rahm (ESP) 6.40

7. Xander Schauffele (USA) 6.36

8. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.20 (+6)

9. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 5.92 (-1)

10. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 5.66 (-1)

11. Tony Finau (USA) 5.28

12. Jason Day (AUS) 5.26 (-2)

13. Tiger Woods (USA) 5.11 (-1)

14. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 5.01 (-1)

15. Patrick Reed (USA) 4.84

16. Bubba Watson (USA) 4.55 (+2)

17. Marc Leishman (AUS) 4.44 (-1)

18. Patrick Cantlay (USA) 4.33 (-1)

19. Webb Simpson (USA) 4.23

20. Matt Kuchar (USA) 4.18 (+3)



Agence France-Presse (AFP)