Jordan Spieth added two more birdies to his bogey-free round as he played his last six holes on Friday morning. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods headed into what promised to be a long day at Riviera Country Club on Friday as Jordan Spieth wrapped up a seven-under-par 64 for the first-round clubhouse lead in the Genesis Open. Spieth added two more birdies to his bogey-free round as he played his last six holes on Friday morning, when half the field – including Woods – finally teed off in the weather-disrupted tournament.

“I played beautifully today on those six holes,” Spieth said. “Yesterday was a grind to start.

“Was really fortunate to kind of have my short game on point, chip a couple in. Those were bonuses that very well could have been bogeys.”

Patrick Rodgers, Tony Finau and Kramer Hickock were in the clubhouse on five-under.

But Spieth fully expected his score to be challenged on the rain-softened course.

“It’s likely that somebody’s going to shoot seven, eight, nine-under, even though it’s Riviera,” he said. “It’s as gettable as it can possibly be right now.”

Woods was unable to take advantage early. The 14-time major champion – who has never lifted the trophy at Riviera in 11 prior appearances – was two-over through seven holes before rolling in a 15-foot birdie putt at the eighth.

He birdied the ninth to make the turn at even par.

Woods was looking at a long day, with not only the first round to complete, but as much of the second as possible before darkness fell as organisers battled to get the event back on track for a Sunday finish after a seven-hour delay on Thursday.

AFP