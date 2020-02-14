LOS ANGELES – Tournament host Tiger Woods had little time to fine tune his game ahead of the Genesis Open but that did not stop him from making a hot start with an eagle at the first hole in the opening round in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Woods, seeking a record 83rd PGA Tour victory, was delighted with the quality of his play on the front nine but was a little untidy coming home, dropping a couple of shots for a two-under-par 69 that saw him trail leader Matt Kuchar by five.
In a field that includes nine of the world's top 10, number one Rory McIlroy had a pair of eagles in a 68 that was one shot better than Brooks Koepka, who he has just replaced at the top of the rankings.
Woods said he had spent limited time on the practice range due to his commitments as tournament host.
“Got off to a nice start on the front nine. Just didn't hit any good shots on the back nine,” he told reporters.