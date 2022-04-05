LOOK: Nike coy about Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy golf shoes ahead of Masters

Centurion - As Tiger Woods prepares to make a ‘game-time’ decision on whether he will play in the Masters, at Augusta, on Monday he was spotted wearing FootJoy golf shoes instead of Nike. Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since he was involved in a horrific car accident just over a year ago, which resulted in surgeries to treat serious injuries both his lower legs.

The main concern for Woods playing at The Masters will be whether or not he can walk the undulating course, and opting for a pair of shoes which is not provided by his sponsor comes as quite a surprise. The 46-year-old was seen practising his short game and playing the course since arriving at Augusta on Sunday. ALSO READ: ’Tigermania’ grips Masters as Tiger Woods practices in front of huge gallery

Wait. Is Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy shoes at Augusta? pic.twitter.com/dNjzeYuSez — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 3, 2022 Following the news of Woods wearing the FootJoys, Nike issued a statement but did not address the reason why he was not wearing their shoes:

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. “His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.” Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy golf shoes at Augusta National at the Masters instead of Nike. Picture: Brian Snyder/Reuters Woods is a 15-time major champion, with his most recent victory coming at the 2019 Masters. That triumph came after an 11-year wait since he claimed his previous major at The US Open in 2008.

The Masters is also the tournament in which Woods won his first major, 25 years ago in 1997 at the age of 21.

