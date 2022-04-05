Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LOOK: Nike coy about Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy golf shoes ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods putts on the seventh green during practice for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 04 April 2022. Picture: Tannen Maury/EPA

Tiger Woods putts on the seventh green during practice for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 04 April 2022. Picture: Tannen Maury/EPA

Published 4h ago

Share

Centurion - As Tiger Woods prepares to make a ‘game-time’ decision on whether he will play in the Masters, at Augusta, on Monday he was spotted wearing FootJoy golf shoes instead of Nike.

Woods has not played in a PGA Tour event since he was involved in a horrific car accident just over a year ago, which resulted in surgeries to treat serious injuries both his lower legs.

Story continues below Advertisment

The main concern for Woods playing at The Masters will be whether or not he can walk the undulating course, and opting for a pair of shoes which is not provided by his sponsor comes as quite a surprise.

The 46-year-old was seen practising his short game and playing the course since arriving at Augusta on Sunday.

ALSO READ: ’Tigermania’ grips Masters as Tiger Woods practices in front of huge gallery

More on this

Following the news of Woods wearing the FootJoys, Nike issued a statement but did not address the reason why he was not wearing their shoes:

Story continues below Advertisment

“Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course. He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level.

“His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs.”

Tiger Woods wearing FootJoy golf shoes at Augusta National at the Masters instead of Nike. Picture: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Woods is a 15-time major champion, with his most recent victory coming at the 2019 Masters. That triumph came after an 11-year wait since he claimed his previous major at The US Open in 2008.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Masters is also the tournament in which Woods won his first major, 25 years ago in 1997 at the age of 21.

Story continues below Advertisment

Widely considered the greatest player of all time with his 82 PGA tour victories, Woods has not won the most majors in the men’s game as Jack Nicklaus holds the record with 18.

Interestingly, Woods is now the same age Nicklaus was when he won his final major at the 1986 Masters.

@Golfhackno1

Related Topics:

United StatesTiger WoodsMastersAugusta NationalGolf

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello