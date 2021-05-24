Louis Oosthuizen back in world top-20 after second at PGA

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen moved back into the top-20 of the world golf rankings, following his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, at the Ocean Course at the Kiawah Island Resort, in South Carolina, on Sunday.

Oosthuizen finished on four-under for the week, two shots behind American winner Phil Mickelson.

Oosthuizen had slipped to 33rd in the world coming into the PGA Championship, his worst position in the rankings since December 2018.

His fifth second place finish at a major, however, ensured a rise of 13 spots for the former world-number four.

The 38-year-old Oosthuizen remains SA’s top ranked player in the world.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the SA number two, dropping two spots to 43rd in the world following his tie for 30th at the PGA.

Garrick Higgo, 22, who made his major debut at the PGA finished in a share of 64th which saw him drop one spot to 52nd in the world.

Daniel van Tonder who also made his debut in a major, finished in 44th position and maintained his 79th place in the world rankings.

Erik van Rooyen missed the cut and dropped six spots to 84th in the world. Dylan Frittelli also missed the cut and fell four places to 85th in the rankings.

Dean Burmester, meanwhile, made the cut in his first appearance in the PGA Championship as he finished tied-59th. His result ensured a rise of one spot in the world rankings to 88th.

Brandon Stone dropped two spots to 89th in the rankings, after missing the weekend at the PGA.

Branden Grace rose two places to 90th, after a share of 38th at the year’s second major.

