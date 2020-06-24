McDowell out of Connecticut event after caddie tests positive for Covid-19

CROMWELL – Former world number four Graeme McDowell has said he will withdraw from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut after his caddie Ken Comboy tested positive for Covid-19.

Northern Irishman McDowell tested negative earlier this week but his long-time caddie Comboy returned a positive test on Tuesday.

"For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour, told Golfweek on Tuesday.

"I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family."

Cameron Champ, twice a winner on the PGA Tour, has also withdrawn from the event after testing positive for the virus during pre-tournament screening, while fellow American golfer Nick Watney returned a positive test last Friday during the RBC Heritage tournament.