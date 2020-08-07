Norris leads the way for SA, Louis lurking at PGA Championship

JOHANNESBURG - Shaun Norris led the South African charge with an opening one-under 69 at the PGA Championship at the TPC at Harding Park on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, playing in his fifth major, ended in a tie for 33rd four behind Australian Jason Day and American Brendon Todd leading the way on five-under.

Norris was off to the perfect start, with three birdies and no bogeys on his first eight holes to rise to three-under, but a dropped shot at the par four ninth slowed his momentum.

Another gain followed at the par five 10th, as Norris returned to three-under for the day. Costly bogey fives and the 12th and 14th holes, however, dropped Norris back to one-under.

Dylan Frittelli and Louis Oosthuizen were one shot further back on solid opening level par 70s on day one, in a tie for 48th. Teeing off on the 10th, the 2010 Open Champion Oosthuizen turned in two-under with three birdies and a bogey on his card. Seven pars and two bogeys would follow for Oosthuizen as he settled on even for the day.