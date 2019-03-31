After a good showing Louis Oosthuizen wasn't able to keep it up on Saturday at the WGC Championship. Photo:

AUSTIN – South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace were eliminated from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. Oosthuizen lost out in the quarterfinals to American Kevin Kisner, while Grace lost in the round of 16 to Spain’s Sergio Garcia.

Kisner, a finalist last year when he lost to American Bubba Watson in the Championship match, is headed to the final day in Austin for the second consecutive year.

Oosthuizen rallied late, winning the last three holes after Oosthuizen led for the majority of the match.

The South African started strong with four birdies in his first seven holes but lost the ninth with a double-bogey to Kisner’s bogey.

Oosthuizen regained the lead with a birdie at the 10th, but Kisner hung tough. Oosthuizen found trouble with his approach at the 15th to lose the hole with a bogey.

Kisner then pounced, getting up-and-down for birdie from the greenside bunker at the par-5 16th for a birdie to grab the lead. Kisner then hit his tee shot inside two feet at the 17th and Oosthuizen conceded the hole and the match.

Earlier in the day, Garcia trailed most of the front nine and was one-down as late as the 14th hole after a Grace birdie.

But Garcia won the next two holes with a par and a birdie, the latter via an up-and-down from the greenside bunker at the par-five 16th. That put Garcia 1-up and he maintained that for the last two holes. Grace had a chance to extend the match but missed a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

African News Agency (ANA)