Oosthuizen gets R4.58m confidence booster ahead of PGA Championship

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen collected a handy R4.58 million for his sixth place finish at the World Golf Championships - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, USA, on Sunday.

Oosthuizen carded four consecutive rounds in the 60s with scores of 68 67 68 68 to end on nine-under, four behind American winner Justin Thomas.

While Oosthuizen was bogey-free in the final round, he made just two birdies. A solid tee shot at the par three fourth meant a fast start to his round, but he would have to wait until his last hole of the day before he nailed a 24-foot putt to end on two-under for the day.

It was a timely return to form for the 37-year-old, as his best result since the resumption of the PGA Tour was a tie for 46th at the Travelers Championship at the end of June. It also leaves the 2010 Open Champion with a confidence boost ahead of this week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco starting on Thursday.

Further down the leaderboard were compatriots Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on six-under in a tie for 20th.