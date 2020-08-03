Oosthuizen gets R4.58m confidence booster ahead of PGA Championship
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen collected a handy R4.58 million for his sixth place finish at the World Golf Championships - FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis, USA, on Sunday.
Oosthuizen carded four consecutive rounds in the 60s with scores of 68 67 68 68 to end on nine-under, four behind American winner Justin Thomas.
While Oosthuizen was bogey-free in the final round, he made just two birdies. A solid tee shot at the par three fourth meant a fast start to his round, but he would have to wait until his last hole of the day before he nailed a 24-foot putt to end on two-under for the day.
It was a timely return to form for the 37-year-old, as his best result since the resumption of the PGA Tour was a tie for 46th at the Travelers Championship at the end of June. It also leaves the 2010 Open Champion with a confidence boost ahead of this week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco starting on Thursday.
Further down the leaderboard were compatriots Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on six-under in a tie for 20th.
A final round five-under 65 for Van Rooyen was the highlight of his week’s work. With this performance, Van Rooyen also earned his PGA Tour special temporary membership card.
Bezuidenhout, meanwhile, set the course on fire with a third round six-under 64. The two young SA players each earned R1.8m for their efforts.
Shaun Norris rounded out the SA performances with a 75th place finish on 10-over. His pay-cheque of R525 055 will also come in handy.
African News Agency (ANA)