PGA has robust plan to resume season from June 11, says McIlroy

LONDON - World No.1 golfer Rory McIlroy feels PGA Tour has a robust plan in place to resume the season from June 11. All golf has been suspended since March 12 - first round of The Players' Championship - as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.



"I think it will be nice to get back out and play," McIlroy told reporters as per ESPN.



"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place, and if they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start on June 11."



McIlroy also stated that if all safety norms are properly followed then playing in such unprecedented conditions won't be a problem for golfers.



"I think if you take the necessary precautions, wearing a face covering, washing your hands frequently, sanitizing your hands frequently, practicing social distancing. ... I really do think it's possible,'' McIlroy said.



McIlroy also said he will take part in the first three events on the tour once the season resumes next month. This means, McIlroy will be participating in Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth followed by RBC Heritage in Hilton Head and the Travelers Championship in Cromwell.





