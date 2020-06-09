PGA Tour to honour George Floyd with moments of silence this week

The PGA Tour said on Tuesday it will observe a moment of silence during each round of this week's tournament in Fort Worth, Texas to honour George Floyd, a black American man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

According to the PGA Tour, the moment of silence in its first tournament back since the COVID-19 shutdown will be observed during the 8:46 a.m. CT (1345 GMT) tee times throughout the July 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the length of time that Floyd was filmed pinned under the officer's knee.

The PGA Tour said in a statement the moment of silence, prayer and reflection is part of its commitment to "amplifying the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices impacting our country."