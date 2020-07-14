PGA Tour's International Tours to launch new series in August
The PGA Tour's International Tours on Tuesday announced a new U.S.-based, eight-tournament series that will start next month in Georgia amid the Covid-19 outbreak with sponsor exemptions into the top circuit on the line.
The first seven events of the series, designed for golfers who compete on developmental tours, will be 54-hole stroke-play tournaments played in the Southeastern United States.
The series-ending October 26-30 tournament, a 72-hole event, will be held at a site to be determined.
The champion of the final tournament and the top two players on the series-long points list will receive sponsor exemptions into a 2021 PGA Tour tournament.
"We have so many gifted, hard-working players who were anxious to play this season on their respective Tours before the effects of Covid-19 caused us to change our plans," Rob Ohno, PGA Tour Senior Vice President, International Tours, said in a news release.
"To be able to provide this series and these quality playing opportunities is very gratifying."
The remaining tournaments on the 2019-20 PGA TOUR schedule will be played without spectators on site. https://t.co/f2u1wmr08O— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 13, 2020
The series - which will be contested by members from PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Mackenzie Tour–PGA Tour Canada and PGA Tour Series-China - begins in the first week of August with three events in Georgia.
The fourth tournament will be in Alabama, while the next three are scheduled in Florida.Reuters