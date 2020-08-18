Rahm unsure about defending European Tour titles amid Covid-19 concerns

MASSACHUSETTS - Spaniard Jon Rahm enjoyed plenty of success on the European Tour last year but the world number one said on Tuesday he may not defend any of his titles because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rahm, competing this week in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts, said he will wait until after the September 17-20 US Open to make a final decision on whether to travel overseas amid the pandemic.

"Right now, I just don't see myself going to Europe," Rahm said at TPC Boston. "It's rough flying public, having to have a flight, a mask on for 10-plus hours, just doesn't sound very good to me. (It) doesn't sound healthy at all, so I don't know what I'm going to be doing."

Rahm, who replaced Rory McIlroy as world number one after his July victory at the Memorial Tournament, won three European Tour events last year, including the Spanish Open which has already been cancelled for this year.

He is also the reigning champion of the Irish Open, which has been rescheduled for September 24-27, and the DP World Tour Championship, which is slated for December 10-13 in Dubai.